Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $11.72 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $135.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.72 or 0.00040067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00059823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

