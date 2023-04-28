Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $142.95 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $11.40 or 0.00038889 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.26 billion and $142.95 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

