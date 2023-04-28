CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 485,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,041. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.