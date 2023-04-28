CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.465-2.480 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. 1,394,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,681. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.08.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CoStar Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.