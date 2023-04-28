Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

