COTI (COTI) Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

COTI (COTI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $70.08 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io.

Buying and Selling COTI

According to CryptoCompare, “COTI is a blockchain platform that is designed to provide fast and inexpensive transactions, with a focus on scalability and user-friendliness. COTI uses a unique combination of directed acyclic graph (DAG) and blockchain technologies to achieve this, allowing it to process a high volume of transactions at a low cost.COTI is primarily used as a payment platform, allowing businesses and individuals to send and receive payments quickly and inexpensively. It also offers features such as support for multiple currencies, a decentralized marketplace, and a credit card processing platform.Overall, COTI aims to provide a user-friendly and accessible blockchain platform that can be used by businesses of all sizes, as well as individual users who want to participate in the global economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.