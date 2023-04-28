Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 61,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 166,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Couchbase Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $396,175 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

