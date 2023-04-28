Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 6.7% Higher

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 61,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 166,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Couchbase Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $396,175 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.