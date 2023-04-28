Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 525 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

