Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LH opened at $225.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.07 and a 200 day moving average of $234.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.