Country Club Bank GFN Has $4.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 173,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.