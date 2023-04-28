Country Club Bank GFN Has $7.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.