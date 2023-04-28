Country Club Bank GFN Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.15 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

