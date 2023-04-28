Country Club Bank GFN Sells 603 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $387.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 180.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

