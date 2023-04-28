Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Trading Up 8.6%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 85,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 99,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

