Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Trading Up 8.6%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLGGet Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 85,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 99,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.