Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $18.69 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

Insider Activity

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.