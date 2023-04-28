Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Down 15.9 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $124.32 on Friday. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.