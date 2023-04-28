Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $185.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Crocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Crocs by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

