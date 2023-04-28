Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 500.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 500.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.
Crocs Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $123.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,045,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,029,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.
