Cronos Trading Up 10.9% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $88.10 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00059647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.