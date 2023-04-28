CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $30.39 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.