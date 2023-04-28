CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.11 million. CTS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.70 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 313,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,376. CTS has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

