CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.73

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $10.44. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 7,530 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.