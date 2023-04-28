CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,087. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.