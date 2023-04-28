CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.79

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 383730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

Insider Activity

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,341. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,615,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

