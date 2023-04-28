Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells $30,720.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $24,990.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

