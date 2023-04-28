DA Davidson Raises Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $135.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE SSD opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

