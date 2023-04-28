Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70 billion-$10.70 billion.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,719. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66.
About Daiichi Sankyo
