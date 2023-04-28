Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.70 billion-$10.70 billion.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 42,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,719. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

