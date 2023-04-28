Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,830 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.