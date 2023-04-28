Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,605 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.67%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

