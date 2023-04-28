Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.7 %

INTU opened at $429.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.27 and its 200-day moving average is $407.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

