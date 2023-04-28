Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.77 Million Position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 7.95% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

