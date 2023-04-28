Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

