Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,965,660. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

GoDaddy stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $87.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

