Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

