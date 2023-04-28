Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,554 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.