Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

