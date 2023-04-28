Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Dana has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dana to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 305,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,245. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.38. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

