Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.21.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

