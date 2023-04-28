DATA Communications Management Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:DCM)

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DATA Communications Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DATA Communications Management’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for DATA Communications Management’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

DCM stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.59. The company has a market cap of C$149.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.16. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.48.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

