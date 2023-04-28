DataHighway Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00015121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $143.20 million and approximately $658,873.26 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,207,481 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.44547257 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $576,595.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

