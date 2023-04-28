Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $14.28 or 0.00048553 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $150.41 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

