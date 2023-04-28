Desjardins Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Target Price to C$31.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of APYRF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.