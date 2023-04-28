Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $213.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.16 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.