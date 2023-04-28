Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $264.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HSY opened at $271.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $273.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

