DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 4.2 %

DXCM stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.35. 1,823,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 145.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $126.44.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.