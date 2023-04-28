DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $123.58, but opened at $119.26. DexCom shares last traded at $119.90, with a volume of 1,150,267 shares.

Specifically, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

DexCom Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

