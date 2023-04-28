DHT (DHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHT by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 545,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DHT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

