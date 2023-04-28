Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.48

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
