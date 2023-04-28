Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHACU) Shares Down 0.5%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

