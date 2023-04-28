Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Bought by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 250.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,280. The company has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

